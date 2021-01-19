Eagles Reportedly Interested In Cowboys Assistant Coach

The Philadelphia Eagles have already interviewed a handful of candidates for their job opening this month, but it appears the front office wants to expand their search.

Believe it or not, Philadelphia is interested in meeting with an assistant coach from the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles are interested in interviewing Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel for their job opening.

Fassel signed with the Cowboys’ staff for the 2020 season. Prior to joining the prestigious franchise, he spent several years with the Los Angeles Rams. It’s safe to say he has ample experience in the NFC.

NFL source says #Eagles are interested in interviewing #Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel, formerly of the Rams, Raiders & Ravens. Son of former #Giants coach Jim Fassel …

and actual lifesaving hero.https://t.co/NAs3H9cdD0 — Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) January 19, 2021

Though he has been an assistant coach for the majority of his career, Fassel did serve as an interim coach for the Rams back in 2016. He unfortunately had an 0-3 record in that short span.

Over the past couple of seasons, Fassel has shown his creativity with fake punts and explosive returns. It might not be enough for him to land a head coaching job this time around, but he’s receiving recognition around the league.

Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots is currently the favorite to become the head coach of the Eagles. This would be his first head coaching stint since his days with the Denver Broncos.

We’ll see if Fassel can impress the Eagles enough to land a second interview.