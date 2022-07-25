Eagles Reportedly Interested In Former Cowboys Running Back

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 05: A helmet belonging to a Philadelphia Eagle player is seen prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field on November 5, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are potentially looking to add a former Cowboys running back to their roster, per multiple reports.

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press first reported that JaQuan Hardy, who played in three games for Dallas as a rookie last year, is working out for the Eagles on Monday.

"To clarify, JaQuan Hardy is working out today with the Eagles and has not signed yet," Tomasson wrote. "There is optimism about a signing, with the Eagles seeking a running back."

Heavy.com's Matt Lombardo confirmed the Eagles' strong interest in Hardy, but like Tomasson, added that a signing had not happened yet.

A product of Tiffin University in Ohio, Hardy signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He carried the ball four times for 29 yards and a touchdown in three games.

Dallas released Hardy earlier this month, freeing him up to look for another opportunity before training camps begin.