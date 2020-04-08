Eagles Reportedly Interested In Major NFL Trade

Despite winning the NFC East in 2019, the Philadelphia Eagles are apparently looking to stay aggressive in their hunt for a return trip to the Super Bowl.

According to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, the Eagles are interested in swinging a deal for Jaguars pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue. Per the report, the Eagles want to remain viable candidates if they can get him for the right price.

But the report also notes that the Eagles aren’t the only team interested in a deal. Benjamin noted that the Cleveland Browns, NY Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks are also potential suitors.

Such a deal would reportedly happen on Draft Day if it were to happen at all. Ngakoue hasn’t signed his franchise tag with the team, but would need to for the deal to materialize.

The latest on Yannick Ngakoue: #Jaguars owner is opposed to a trade, but Eagles remain interested "at their price." Browns, Giants, Raiders, Seahawks also speculated as suitors for a draft-day deal: https://t.co/avLDEngxu2 — Cody Benjamin (@CodyJBenjamin) April 8, 2020

Since being drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Ngakoue has recorded 37.5 sacks – 12th most in the league in that span. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 with 12.0 sacks and a league-leading six forced fumbles that year.

But the Jaguars appear to be reluctant to let their star pass rusher go. In a recent interview, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said that Jaguars owner Shahid Khan doesn’t want to move Ngakoue at all.

Will the Eagles or some other team complete a trade for Yannick Ngakoue, or will he stay in Jacksonville?