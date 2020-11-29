Eagles Reportedly Made Adjustment With Jalen Hurts This Week

The Philadelphia Eagles decided to changes things up at practice this week after a lackluster few weeks on offense.

According to Tim McManus of ESPN, Jalen Hurts took an increased number of reps with the first team this week. The rookie quarterback might factor into the gameplan in a big way on Monday.

The news comes after Eagles head coach Doug Pederson maintained that Carson Wentz would retain the team’s starting gig. Earlier in the week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Hurts was expected to take a larger role moving forward for Philadelphia.

Although he’s already taken 31 snaps this season, the biggest change will be that the Eagles plan for the rookie be on the field without Wentz for portions of Monday’s game against the Seahawks.

In 2020, his first season in the league, Hurts has run 12 carries for 56 yards and completed both attempted passes for 27 yards.

The Eagles drafted the Oklahoma quarterback in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hurts lit up the Big 12 after transferring from Alabama after the 2018 college season. In his senior year, he threw for 3,851 yards and scored 53 touchdowns in a Heisman-caliber campaign.

Now, Hurts provides Philadelphia with a unique dual-threat option, giving them versatility in a fairly dismal offense.

Wentz’s struggles continued in early 2020, as he floundered behind a decimated offensive line. The fifth-year quarterback has thrown 14 interceptions already this season, currently the worst mark in the league. The Eagles haven’t scored 30 points a single time this year over their 10 games. Philadelphia got off to a 3-6-1 start in a terrible NFC East.

Hurts, Wentz and the Eagles play on Monday night against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. The game will be on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET.