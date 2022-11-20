Eagles Reportedly Make Decision On Ndamukong Suh

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles added a pair of free agent defensive tackles last week, including Ndamukong Suh.

Suh and Linval Joseph were added to help shore up Philadelphia's run defense, which has suffered recently with rookie Jordan Davis out with an injury. Heading into today's game against Indianapolis, it was expected that Joseph would play, but Suh's status was more undecided.

According to NFL Network's James Palmer, Suh will indeed be active and available against the Colts. How much he and Joseph will play has yet to be determined.

"It was a grind to get up to speed but they’ve done it," Palmer tweeted.

Suh has not played this season, but started all 17 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. In fact, Suh only missed two games in his first 12 NFL seasons, both coming in 2011 with the Detroit Lions.

In 191 career games, Suh owns 590 total tackles, 70.5 sacks, nine fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro.

The Eagles and Colts will kick off at 1 p.m. ET today from Indianapolis.