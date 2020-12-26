The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Eagles Reportedly Make Decision On WR DeSean Jackson

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson before a game.PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 03: DeSean Jackson #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field on November 3, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles were hoping that DeSean Jackson would be a major component of their offense this season. Unfortunately, however, the veteran wideout hasn’t seen much of the field this year due to an ankle injury.

In four games this season, Jackson has 13 receptions for 155 yards. He still has the type of speed that could take the top off a secondary, but he’s been unable to stay healthy the past two years.

Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson recently commented on Jackson’s health, telling reporters “We feel like he is close.” Even though it’s been a year to forget for Jackson, the three-time Pro Bowler will be back on the gridiron this weekend.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Eagles are activating Jackson for tomorrow’s showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

Better late than never for the Eagles.

This should give Philadelphia’s receiving corps a much-needed shot in the arm. Last week, the leading receiver for the team was Zach Ertz with 69 yards. Now that Jackson is back in the fold, he should take pressure off younger pass-catchers like Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins.

Jackson usually puts on a show against the Cowboys, though. Perhaps he’ll find the end zone on Sunday in a must-win game for the Eagles.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Eagles game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.