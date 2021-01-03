Eagles Reportedly Make Week 17 Decision On Carson Wentz

Just when you thought the rift between Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles couldn’t get any worse, the coaching staff decides to make a bold decision for Week 17.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo is reporting that Wentz will be a healthy scratch for tonight’s showdown with the Washington Football Team.

Wentz being a healthy scratch could symbolize one of two things. Either the Eagles don’t want to risk a potential injury since they’re going to ship him in the offseason, or they’re sending a message to the former No. 2 overall pick.

Regardless of the logic behind this move, it’s safe to say that Wentz will be on the trade block this offseason. Multiple reporters have stated that Wentz will request a trade as soon as this season is over.

#Eagles QB Carson Wentz will be a healthy scratch today, per @MikeGarafolo. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2021

Wentz was struggling mightily this season, throwing 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He was eventually benched in favor of rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts.

If the Eagles believe Hurts is their quarterback of the future, trading Wentz makes all the sense in the world. After all, ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Wentz’s relationship with Doug Pederson is fractured.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz, benched in favor of Jalen Hurts last month, still plans to ask for a trade in the off-season because his relationship with HC Doug Pederson is fractured beyond repair, per ESPN’s @mortreport. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2021

The only thing that could make a Wentz trade very difficult this offseason is his contract. There are still four years remaining on his $128 million deal.

Any team interested in Wentz would have to be willing to take on that contract. One team that makes sense is Indianapolis due to Frank Reich’s familiarity with the former Pro Bowl quarterback.