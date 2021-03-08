Eagles Reportedly On The Verge Of Another Significant Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles made one of the biggest off-season moves in recent memory when they traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. But it looks like they’re not done making moves.

According to NFL insider Mike Silver, the Eagles have received multiple calls about Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz. Per the report, a deal could be reached “in the coming days.”

Zach Ertz is one of the longest-tenured players on the Eagles, playing for them since 2013. He made three straight Pro Bowls from 2017 to 2019, but didn’t make it in 2020 after only getting 36 receptions for 335 yards and three touchdowns.

The Eagles finished the season at 4-11-1 and fired head coach Doug Pederson shortly afterwards. Weeks later, the Eagles traded Wentz to the Colts.

The #Eagles have receiving calls from multiple teams on the possibility of trading for TE Zach Ertz and a deal could happen in the coming days, per @MikeSilver. Ertz caught just 36 passes for a career-low 335 yards with one touchdown in 11 games this past season. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 8, 2021

Injuries have been a bit of a problem for Zach Ertz in recent years though. In 2020 he had the largest injury layoff his NFL career, missing six games with a high ankle sprain.

Combine that with the $12 million he’s owed in 2021 on a team with the third-lowest cap space in the league and you have a recipe for a trade that seems inevitable.

If Zach Ertz has played his final down for Philadelphia though, he leaves the team as a legend. On top of his contributions to their 2017 Super Bowl win, Ertz is second in Eagles history in receptions and fifth in yards.

Where do you think Ertz will play for the 2021 season?