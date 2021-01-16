New NFL Team Reportedly Requests Permission To Interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

As the NFL head coaching vacancies slowly dwindle, highly touted offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy still finds himself without a new gig. But, that might not last for long.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Philadelphia Eagles requested permission to interview the Kansas City Chiefs OC for their current opening. The organization fired Doug Pederson after a 4-11-1 season in 2020.

At this point, no interview date is set between the two parties. Bieniemy will still be called upon by Andy Reid to help lead the Chiefs in pursuit of another Super Bowl championship.

An interview with the Eagles would mark the 51-year-old’s sixth during this hiring cycle. However, after the Jaguars, Falcons and Jets each landed a new head coach, Bieniemy’s chances at a new job seem to grow thin.

Garafolo’s report emerged around the same time as a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter regarding Josh McDaniels. The Patriots offensive coordinator and the Eagles agreed to an interview this Sunday, providing some competition to Beiniemy.

For the Chiefs offensive coordinator, this hiring cycle doesn’t seem too different from the last two. After being shut out of a head coaching job the last few years, Bieniemy looks to be losing his window this time around as well. According to a report from Pro Football Talk, there is “an emerging sense” that he’ll return to Kansas City empty-handed.

Bieniemy took over the Chiefs OC duties in 2018 just as Patrick Mahomes emerged as the organization’s starting quarterback. The young gunslinger won the MVP award that season and led Kansas City to a Super Bowl title the next year in 2019. Bieniemy earned some well-deserved credit for both accomplishments as he built a high octane offense centered on his quarterback’s talents.

But for whatever reason, he can’t seem to acquire a head coaching job. The Eagles vacancy represents a challenge, making it an exciting destination for Bieniemy. However, first Philadelphia must give him a chance to interview, which should happen in the coming weeks.

From there, Bieniemy will see if he can earn the role as the new head coach of the Eagles.