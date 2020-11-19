Eagles Reportedly Set To Sign Former Pro Bowl RB

Only a few days after being released by the Miami Dolphins, running back Jordan Howard seems set for a reunion with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles scheduled a visit with Howard today, and according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team plans on signing the veteran back to the practice squad once he clears COVID-19 protocols.

Howard spent the 2019 season in Philly after being acquired via trade from the Chicago Bears. The 2016 Pro Bowl selection rushed for 525 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games with the Eagles.

Miami signed Howard to a two-year contract this offseason, but the fifth-year pro was ineffective, rushing for a paltry 33 yards on 28 carries in five games.

Howard did find the end zone four times with the Dolphins, showing he can still be useful in short-yardage or goal-line situations.

The #Eagles are expected to sign FA RB Jordan Howard to the practice squad after he clears COVID-19 protocols, source said. A very familiar face. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2020

If Howard makes it to the active roster with the Eagles, he’ll once again be part of a backfield that includes Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Corey Clement.

Philadelphia is 3-5-1 after last weekend’s loss to the New York Giants, yet still in first place in the NFC East. The Eagles will face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.