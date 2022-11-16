Eagles Reportedly Signing 2-Time Pro Bowl Defensive Lineman

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Lincoln Financial Field during the national anthem prior to the game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles on September 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

With standout rookie Jordan Davis still sidelined, the Philadelphia Eagles need some help in the middle of their defensive line.

The Eagles will reportedly fill some of that void at defensive tackle by signing two-time Pro Bowl free agent Linval Joseph, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Joseph has not played this season but says he is ready to make his debut this Sunday if called upon, per Schefter.

A second-round pick of the New York Giants in 2010, Joseph was a stalwart with Big Blue, starting 46 games from 2011-13 and helping the team win Super Bowl XLVI.

After four seasons in New York, Joseph signed with the Minnesota Vikings, where he continued his productive play. In six seasons in purple, Joseph registered 300 tackles, 15 sacks, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, making back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2016 and 2017.

Joseph spent the last two years with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he played in 30 games and started 28 while bagging 119 total tackles.