No team has done more to upgrade their receiving corps this year than the Philadelphia Eagles. In fact, the front office is still looking for ways to add weapons to its offense.

Philadelphia selected a trio of wideouts during the 2020 NFL Draft in John Hightower, Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins. While the team currently has a handful of capable receivers, the offense could use a few more tight ends – healthy options that is.

Dallas Goedert and Josh Perkins have both been nursing injuries this training camp. The former is dealing with a fractured thumb, meanwhile the latter is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are signing Tyrone Swoopes. He’s been with the Seattle Seahawks for the last three years.

The #Eagles are signing FA TE Tyrone Swoopes, source said, after he visited them the last few days. He’s spent the last three years with the #Seahawks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2020

Swoopes was originally a quarterback for the University of Texas. Throughout his NFL career, he has only hauled in two passes for 28 yards.

The Eagles might not even need Swoopes when the regular season begins in a few weeks, but it never hurts to add depth at that position.

It’ll be an uphill battle for Swoopes to make the final roster for Philadelphia. To be honest, it really depends on whether or not Goedert and Perkins will be ready for Week 1.

Philadelphia will kick off the 2020 season on the road against Washington.