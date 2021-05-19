Eagles Reportedly Signing Veteran Offensive Lineman

The Philadelphia Eagles added to their offensive line depth on Wednesday, signing a player with ties to new head coach Nick Sirianni.

Philadelphia is signing offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark, the team confirmed earlier today. Clark, a third-round pick out of Texas Tech in 2016, has spent the first five years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, where he worked with Sirianni.

In that time, Clark has appeared in 47 games with 15 starts. He played in 12 games in 2020, starting three, before suffering a torn Achilles in December.

Clark projects as a versatile depth piece for Philly, which went through an incredible rash of injuries along the offensive line last season. He has played both inside at guard and at tackle during his NFL career.

The Eagles already have Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard as their likely top three tackles, with veteran Brandon Brooks returning from injuries to man right guard.

Jason Kelce is entrenched at center, while the left guard spot is a bit more up for grabs. Isaac Seumalo is atop the depth chart there for now, but 2021 second-round pick Landon Dickerson could push him for playing time.