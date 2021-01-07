Eagles Reportedly Turning Former College QB Into Tight End

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is no stranger to giving new roles to college quarterbacks. And it looks like he’s found another that he plans to integrate into his offense.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Eagles are signing Tyree Jackson to a reserve/future deal and moving him to tight end. Jackson is 6-foot-7 and played college football at the University of Buffalo but went undrafted in 2019.

In three years as a starter, Jackson threw for 6,999 yards and 49 touchdowns. On the ground he had 757 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was the 2018 MAC Most Valuable Player and the MAC Offensive Player of the Year.

After failing to make the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent, Jackson signed with the DC Defenders in the short-lived XFL. Over five games he went 11 of 18 for 46 yards and a touchdown, with nine carries for 28 yards rushing.

The #Eagles are signing former University of Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson to a futures deal — and moving him to tight end, per source. At 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds, Jackson certainly looks the part. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2021

Doug Pederson has found some success in finding new roles for college quarterbacks on his team. Wide receiver Greg Ward Jr. was a star at the University of Houston, but was a top-three receiver for him in 2020.

But Pederson likely sees Tyree Jackson as a player similar to Logan Thomas, a tight end for the rival Washington Football Team. Thomas was a star QB at Virginia Tech and just had 72 receptions for 670 yards and six touchdowns for Washington this year. He was top three on the team in all categories.

Tyree Jackson may not have a future in the NFL as a quarterback, but with the right coaching, he could have some kind of role in the league.

Will Tyree Jackson make the Eagles’ roster in 2021?