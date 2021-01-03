Reports emerged today that the relationship between the Philadelphia Eagles and QB Carson Wentz is damaged beyond repair and that Wentz wants out.

But while Wentz may be ready to take his talents elsewhere, the Eagles might not want to. According to ProFootballTalk, the Eagles are “unfazed” by the recent reports of Wentz’s discontent.

Per the report, league insiders believe that the reports are just power plays by agents. They are reportedly not giving any credence to the rumors until they hear it from Wentz himself.

As for the Eagles, they intend to evaluate their quarterback situation after the season. They’re already poised to bring back head coach Doug Pederson for a sixth season despite posting his worst season at the helm.

Eagles aren't fazed by the report that the relationship between Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson is "fractured beyond repair" https://t.co/YWLmO20Glb — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 3, 2021

Even so, the situation with Carson Wentz is a tricky one. Prior to his controversial benching in December, Wentz led the NFL in interceptions and times sacked.

Wentz gave way to rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has looked much better even in losses than Wentz did this season.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, the situation with Wentz is complicated greatly by his massive contract. Wentz is due over $25 million in guaranteed money in 2021 and has a $34 million cap hit. He is virtually uncuttable and has little trade value right now.

It’s a tough situation for the Eagles, but one that they will need to resolve quickly.