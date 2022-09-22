NFL Rookie Was Denied Access To Team's Parking Lot

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 05: A helmet belonging to a Philadelphia Eagle player is seen prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field on November 5, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles rookie punter Britain Covey had an unusual experience pulling up to Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.

Covey was elevated to the active roster before kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings. However, he didn't have the appropriate pass to enter the players' lot.

Covey explained to the security team that he's on Philadelphia roster. They were still skeptical about his status with the Eagles.

Instead of making a scene, Covey simply asked where everybody else parks.

"I said, ‘I’ve been elevated to the active roster. I’m a return guy.’ They kind of looked at me skeptically, and after a little bit they were like, ‘Look, man, we’re sorry. You just don’t have the pass.’ I didn’t want to make a scene, so I just said, ‘OK, just point me to where everybody else parks.’ And so they pointed me to where everybody else parks," Covey said, via ESPN.

Covey, an undrafted rookie out of Utah, will never forget this experience. He believes it perfectly depicts his underdog mentality.

"I'm determined to prove myself here and you have to start from where you started, and that's the bottom, and prove yourself," Covey said. "Honestly, for me it's a great story because it reminds me of my mentality. ... It makes me want to play better, it makes me want to be better."

Covey was an outstanding return specialist at Utah, earning All-Pac-12 honors multiple times. He was also a serviceable receiver, hauling in 184 passes for 2,011 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Next time Covey pulls up to Lincoln Financial Field, the security team will most likely let him park in the players' lost.