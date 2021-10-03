Eagles Suffer Major Blow Ahead Of Kickoff vs. Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ already depleted offensive line took another hit today. Veteran right tackle Lane Johnson is inactive for this afternoon’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Johnson has been made inactive due to an undisclosed personal matter. Philadelphia has not officially announced who will start in his place today.

Incredibly, longtime center Jason Kelce is the only one of Philadelphia’s Week 1 offensive line starters who is available today. Left tackle Jordan Mailata, left guard Isaac Seumalo, right guard Brandon Brooks and Johnson are all out.

Former first-round pick Andre Dillard is expected to start in Mailata’s spot at left tackle, while rookie Landon Dickerson will man one of the guard slots.

After blowing out the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, the Eagles have lost back-to-back games to the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. Things won’t get any easier today as the Chiefs come to town stewing after losing two straight.

Kansas City’s defense has been porous through three games, but the unit should have a major advantage up front this afternoon.