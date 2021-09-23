Eagles Running Back Limited At Practice On Thursday

The Philadelphia Eagles won’t play in Week 3 until Monday night, so they didn’t release their first injury report until Thursday afternoon. When the team did finally announced its injured list, a surprising name appeared.

According to Pro Football Talk, Eagles starting running back Miles Sanders was limited at practice on Thursday. The team revealed that the 24-year-old is battling a chest injury after Philadelphia’s Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Sanders had 14 touches in 37 snaps last Sunday, tallying 59 yards from scrimmage. He was the second-leading rusher in the game behind his own quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Sanders was a limited participant in practice last week with an ankle injury before the Eagles played the Niners. He was still able to take full reps by Thursday and ultimately took the field without a problem last Sunday.

That bodes well for Sanders’ prospects this weekend. It’s likely that the Eagles are just being cautious with him with so many days still to go before kick-off.

Sanders has been the primary running back in Philadelphia since he arrived on the scene as a rookie in 2019. In two years with the Eagles, he’s racked up nearly 1,700 yards on the ground and 12 total touchdowns.

This season, Sanders figures to be an important part of Philadelphia’s rushing attack, alongside Hurts. The Eagles weren’t expected to compete for the NFC East division crown but have impressed through the first two weeks with a dynamic offense and a steady defense.

Sanders will need to be a steady contributor if the Eagles hope to outperform expectations this year. So long as he’s healthy enough by Monday night, he can continue his solid start to the year in Philadelphia’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.