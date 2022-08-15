Eagles, Seahawks Have Reportedly Agreed To Notable Trade

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Lincoln Financial Field during the national anthem prior to the game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles on September 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a trade, according to reports.

Philly is reportedly trading wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, their second-round pick in 2019, to Seattle in exchange for defensive back Ugo Amadi. Amadi was a fourth-round pick for the Seahawks in 2019 as well.

On the surface, it seems like a classic example of two teams trading potential change of scenery candidates. Arcega-Whiteside never became a contributor with the Eagles, and Seattle was reportedly planning to cut Amadi anyway, so getting something for him is a bonus.

Perhaps one or both players will take off in their new environments.

Arcega-Whiteside played in 40 games for the Eagles, starting seven. He finished his time in Philadelphia with 16 receptions for 290 yards and one touchdown.

Amadi, meanwhile, appeared in 47 contests and made 12 starts for the Seahawks. He racked up 125 total tackles, including 54 apiece in each of the last two seasons, one forced fumble, one interception and 13 passes defensed.