Eagles See "Big Difference" In Jalen Hurts: Fans React

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

If the Philadelphia Eagles are going to be legitimate contenders this fall, they'll need quarterback Jalen Hurts to take a huge leap in Year 3.

Speaking to ESPN reporter Sal Paolantonio this week, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he has noticed a "big difference" in the way Hurts is throwing the football at OTAs. Perhaps the former second-round pick is ready to take that next step in his progression.

"I'm noticing a big difference," Sirianni told Paolantonio. "What I see is a crisper ball. The accuracy I've been very pleased with. You can just see him taking strides every single day with his accuracy because of the fundamentals he has with his feet and his upper body."

The main concern for Hurts is accuracy. Last season, he completed 61.3 percent of his pass attempts.

Eagles fans are hopeful all the progress that Hurts has shown in offseason workouts will translate over to the regular season.

There have been plenty of fans in Hurts' corner from the moment he was drafted in 2020. On the flip side, there have been a lot of skeptics as well.

If Hurts lives up to his potential this fall, some critics might try to shift over to the other side of the spectrum.

Of course, Hurts' biggest critics believe Sirianni is just trying to build up his quarterback's confidence for the 2022 season with these remarks.

In 2021, Hurts had 3,144 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

With A.J. Brown now on board, Hurts has an elite weapon he can target on a consistent basis. That should only help him reach that next level.