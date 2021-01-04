Eagles Star Has A Blunt Response To Eli Manning’s Tweet

The New York Giants were not happy with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

New York defeated Dallas in a Week 17 game on Sunday afternoon, remaining alive for the NFC East crown. The Giants needed the Eagles to upset the Washington Football Team on Sunday night in order to make the playoffs.

That didn’t happen, though, and the Eagles didn’t appear to be interested in trying very hard to make it happen.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson made several questionable decisions on Sunday night, including the benching of quarterback Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia lost to Washington, 20-14, eliminating New York from the division race.

Several notable Giants players took to Twitter to vent about the Eagles, including legendary quarterback Eli Manning.

“This is why we don’t like the Eagles,” the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback tweeted on Sunday night.

Eagles star Fletcher Cox, who didn’t play in Sunday night’s game, had a blunt response to the legendary quarterback.

“We don’t like you either,” the Eagles’ defensive star tweeted.

Fair enough, Fletcher.

Washington, meanwhile, will take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday night.