Eagles Star Has 1-Word Reaction To Being Snubbed From ESPN Rankings

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

With training camp almost here, ESPN had players, coaches, executives and scouts vote on the best players at each position. On Friday, ESPN unveiled its top 10 cornerbacks heading into the 2022 season.

Surprisingly, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay didn't make the list.

Slay is widely considered one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. The fact that he didn't crack the top 10 is a bit odd.

After seeing that he missed the list, Slay had a very brief reaction on Twitter. He simply tweeted, "Noted!"

An AFC scout told ESPN that Slay didn't make the list strictly because of "ball production."

Last season, Slay had 52 combined tackles, nine passes defended, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Slay come out of the gates with some added motivation for Week 1 of the 2022 season.