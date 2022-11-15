Eagles Suffered Significant Injury Loss After Monday Night

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 22: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles lost more than the game against the Washington Commanders last night.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, tight end Dallas Goedert will miss "extended" time with a shoulder injury suffered in the 32-21 loss to Washington.

Apparently, Goedert was hurt on a controversial play early in the fourth quarter, when officials missed a blatant facemask penalty on Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis.

Goedert, who fumbled on the play, landed hard on his shoulder.

In nine games this season, Goedert has 43 receptions, 544 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His absence leaves a sizable hole in the Eagles' diverse offensive attack.

Jack Stoll (four catches, 49 yards) and Grant Calcaterra (one catch, 40 yards) are the only other tight ends on the Philadelphia roster.

The team also has Noah Togiai, who has played in two games this season and seven in his career, on its practice squad.