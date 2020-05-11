The Spun

Eagles Are Reportedly ‘Targeting’ Veteran NFL Running Back

Eagles helmets on the sidelines.JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 24: A row of Philadelphia Eagles helmets rest on the sidelines before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on August 24, 2013 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Brian Cleary/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly looking to add some depth to their running back room as we head closer to the preseason.

Philadelphia reportedly has interest in signing a veteran running back, according to NFL insider Adam Caplan.

The Eagles are reportedly “targeting” Carlos Hyde, who is currently a free agent. The 29-year-old running back played for the Texans in 2019.

“They want to sign a veteran running back. […] The guy that I know they have some interest in, and we’ll see if it happens, is a guy that’s really, really talented. […] The Eagles, I’m told, have interest in him. […] I’m told Hyde is a guy they’re targeting,” Caplan told the Inside The Birds podcast, per Bleeding Green Nation.

Hyde played collegiately at Ohio State, where he was an All-Big Ten running back. He was a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Hyde played in San Francisco from 2014-17 and with the Browns and Jaguars in 2018. He spent the 2019 season in Houston.

The former Buckeyes star has 4,370 career rushing yards and 32 touchdowns.

