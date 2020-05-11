Eagles Are Reportedly ‘Targeting’ Veteran NFL Running Back

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly looking to add some depth to their running back room as we head closer to the preseason.

Philadelphia reportedly has interest in signing a veteran running back, according to NFL insider Adam Caplan.

The Eagles are reportedly “targeting” Carlos Hyde, who is currently a free agent. The 29-year-old running back played for the Texans in 2019.

“They want to sign a veteran running back. […] The guy that I know they have some interest in, and we’ll see if it happens, is a guy that’s really, really talented. […] The Eagles, I’m told, have interest in him. […] I’m told Hyde is a guy they’re targeting,” Caplan told the Inside The Birds podcast, per Bleeding Green Nation.

Hyde played collegiately at Ohio State, where he was an All-Big Ten running back. He was a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Hyde played in San Francisco from 2014-17 and with the Browns and Jaguars in 2018. He spent the 2019 season in Houston.

The former Buckeyes star has 4,370 career rushing yards and 32 touchdowns.