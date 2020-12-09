Eagles Are Working Out A Notable Former College Quarterback

As if benching Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts didn’t draw enough attention, the Philadelphia Eagles have decided they want to work out a former quarterback this week.

ESPN’s Field Yates announced moments ago that Philadelphia brought in Tyree Jackson for a visit. He was an outstanding quarterback at the collegiate level with the Buffalo Bulls, but his game didn’t translate to the NFL.

Jackson wasn’t drafted back in 2019 despite all his success in his final season at Buffalo. The dual-threat quarterback finished the 2018 campaign with 3,131 passing yards, 161 rushing yards and 35 total touchdowns.

He most recently worked out for the Seattle Seahawks as a tight end, so it appears Jackson is willing to change positions to stick around.

The Eagles have a solid trio of tight ends on their roster in Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers. Perhaps the coaching staff thinks Jackson could play multiple positions in their offense.

At this point, the Eagles have been so disappointing on offense that it doesn’t hurt to try something new. Their offense is one of two in the NFL this season that has yet to score at least 30 points in a single game.

Even if Jackson signs with Philadelphia this week he’ll be unable to suit up this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols. Nonetheless, it’d be interesting to see what kind of role he’d have in Doug Pederson’s system later in the year.