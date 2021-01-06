Eagles Veteran Player Has Blunt Message For The Giants

Over the weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles made headlines when the team benched starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The decision came early in the fourth quarter of a game against the Washington Football Team. Philadelphia trailed by just three points at the time and went on to lose after a rough performance from backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

New York Giants fans were furious with the decision. The Giants took down the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the day and needed Washington to lose in order to clinch a playoff spot.

Washington went on to win and Giants fans made their displeasure known. Well, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham has a message for those Giants fans complaining about Philadelphia’s quarterback decision.

Here’s what he had to say, via Pro Football Talk:

“Some people just didn’t like the decision, because they want to see Hurts in there, but at the end of the day, this game didn’t mean anything for us. We were still going home, so why not see who else you got out there? And if people have a problem with it, don’t put yourself in that position. The Giants, don’t put yourself in that position. Win your game.”

Graham is correct.

The Giants and their fans have nothing to complain about. The team finished with a 6-10 record and didn’t deserve to make it to the playoffs.

Washington, meanwhile, is gearing up for a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend.