Eagles Veteran Player Shares Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles have not 100 percent committed to Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback, though they appear to be trending in that direction.

Philadelphia traded longtime starter Carson Wentz earlier this offseason. While the Eagles could still draft a quarterback or make a surprising trade, Hurts appears to be the favorite to start under center come Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Hurts showed some promise down the stretch of the 2020 season, but according to one team veteran, the jury is very much still out on the quarterback.

That’s extremely fair, considering Hurts has only played in a handful of games. He should get a chance to prove himself over the course of the 2021 season, though.

“I think you see a guy who has an arm and is versatile, with his legs, but we’re still waiting to see — you know, [with Hurts as] QB 1, what we can do in a full season,” Eagles veteran lineman Lane Johnson said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He carries himself like a veteran.”

Hurts, a second round pick out of Oklahoma, threw for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions last season. He added 354 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Philadelphia is set to pick No. 12 in the 2021 NFL Draft.