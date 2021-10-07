Eagles Veteran Remains Out Of Practice On Thursday

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has been absent from the team for several days due to a personal matter. But after missing Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs and practice on Wednesday, what’s his status like today?

According to ProFootballTalk, Johnson was not at practice on Thursday. PFT speculated that his absence today makes his participation in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers increasingly unlikely.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reiterated that Johnson’s absence is “a personal matter”. He asked that Johnson’s privacy be respected in the meantime.

“He’s not here today, still dealing with a personal matter,” Sirianni said. “Really to go any more further into that, still going to respect his privacy. But he is not here today.”

Lane Johnson remains out of Eagles practice. https://t.co/mIDe4puIZN — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 7, 2021

Luckily for the Philadelphia Eagles, it looks like they may have the necessary reinforcements to play against the Panthers without Lane Johnson.

Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata is reportedly back with the team after missing the last two games with an injury. He could be Johnson’s replacement at right tackle this week if Johnson remains unable to play.

Johnson is a three-time Pro Bowler who earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2017. He played every snap for the Eagles in their first three games of the season.

The Eagles would certainly like their offensive line to be at full strength against the Panthers and their top five defense this Sunday. Will Johnson be able to play?