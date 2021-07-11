Eagles Veteran Shares Early Impression Of Nick Sirianni

Nick Sirianni is getting ready for his first year as the Philadelphia Eagles head coach after spending the last three as offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts. Ahead of training camp, one Eagles veteran had some thoughts on his new head coach.

Speaking to ESPN via WPVI’s Jeff Skversky, Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson praised Sirianni for how well he’s taken command of the team. He highlighted the accountability and energy as things Sirianni really impresses him with.

“He’s taken great command of the team early on,” Johnson said. “I think what I appreciate about him the most is he holds everybody accountable. When we go to practice, it doesn’t matter if you’re a veteran or a rookie on the first day. If you’re making mistakes, he’ll push you on the board. Not to call you out, but really to kinda get you better. What that shows, if he can do that with veterans, then the younger guys will come along as well. That’s been my impression early on. It’s been a lot of fun, really a lot of energy. Moving forward, we have a lot to prove.”

Sirianni takes over an Eagles team that might be looking at a rebuilding year in 2021. They traded quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and have no clear answer at QB for the coming season.

#Eagles RT Lane Johnson on Eagles coach Nick Sirianni "he's taking a great command… he holds everybody accountable… if he can do that with veterans, than the younger guys will come along as well" 📸 via @espn pic.twitter.com/hySrxcakQk — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) July 10, 2021

The Philadelphia Eagles were the last of the seven teams to enter the NFL head coaching team, firing Doug Pederson on January 11 – a full week after several other teams. They quickly fell behind in the head coaching carousel, and saw five teams hire new head coaches before them.

But on January 24, the Eagles hired Sirianni, who worked wonders on the Colts offense in three years under former Eagles assistant Frank Reich.

Sirianni is in for a trial by fire with the NFC poised to be a lot more competitive this year than last. But so far it looks like he has the right attitude for the job.

