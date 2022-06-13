Eagles Wide Receiver Makes Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field at the end of the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

When he isn't nearly setting world records on the track, Devon Allen is trying to make the Philadelphia Eagles as a wide receiver.

While Allen may be pretty low on the projected depth chart right now, that didn't stop Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts from going out of his way to make the Oregon product feel welcome.

Allen told NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark that he was impressed with the way Hurts went out of his way to make him feel welcome.

“The first week I was there, he invited me over for dinner," Allen said. "We had a crawfish boil the day before the Penn Relays. So that was pretty cool. This guy doesn’t owe me anything. He doesn't have to say much to me at all because I’m the 6th,7th,8th receiver on the depth chart and just got there. He made an effort to get to know me."

Hurts is entering his third year in Philly and second as the team's starter. It's a pivotal season for him as the Eagles try to decide whether or not he is indeed their long-term answer at quarterback.

According to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, Hurts looked improved during the team's recent minicamp.

"I'm noticing a big difference," Sirianni recently told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio. "What I see is a crisper ball. The accuracy I've been very pleased with. You can just see him taking strides every single day with his accuracy because of the fundamentals he has with his feet and his upper body."