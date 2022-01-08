Eagles Will Be Without 4 Key Offensive Players vs. Cowboys

It’s safe to say the Philadelphia Eagles will be shorthanded for tonight’s clash with the Dallas Cowboys. The team just announced that a plethora of key players will remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list for its regular-season finale.

The Eagles’ offensive personnel tonight will look very different. For starters, the backfield will be without Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders and Boston Scott. This means Kenneth Gainwell will be the primary running back.

Losing reliable playmakers like Sanders and Howard has to sting. They have combined for over 1,110 rushing yards this season.

Not only will the Eagles be without three of their running backs this Saturday, tight end Dallas Goedert has also been ruled out. He’s been very efficient this season, hauling in 56 passes for 830 yards and four touchdowns.

The Eagles offense will be without Miles Sanders (hand) Boston Scott (COVID-19), Jordan Howard (COVID-19) and Dallas Goedert (COVID-19) tonight. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 8, 2022

In addition to missing four key offensive players, the Eagles are also without cornerback Avonte Maddox, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, linebacker Alex Singleton, safety Rodney McLeod and several others.

The Eagles have already clinched a playoff berth, so tonight’s game against the Cowboys isn’t that significant as far as playoff seeding is concerned.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Eagles game is at 8:15 p.m. ET.