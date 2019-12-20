Eagles Won’t Have Key Player For Cowboys Game

Sunday’s Eagles-Cowboys game will be do-or-die for the Philadelphia Eagles. A loss would knock them out of the playoffs, while a win would give them control of their own destiny heading into Week 17 against the New York Giants.

Unfortunately, it looks like the Eagles will be without one of their most important players in that crucial game.

On Friday, Pro Bowl left tackle Lane Johnson was ruled out for Sunday’s game against Dallas with an ankle sprain. Johnson missed the majority of snaps in Week 14 and was absent last week against the Washington Redskins.

Though the Eagles have found their footing in recent weeks with wins over the Giants and the Redskins, going up against the Cowboys without their star left tackle doesn’t bode well.

Lane Johnson out; Nelson Agholor, Derek Barnett questionable https://t.co/me9MRptFEd — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 20, 2019

This is the fourth year in a row that Johnson won’t be playing an entire 16-game regular season. Suspensions and injuries have hindered what has otherwise been a stellar career for the Pro Bowl and All-Pro tackle.

He is currently in the fourth year of a six-year, $63 million contract extension he signed back in 2016. In that time he’s earned two Pro Bowl selections and a First-Team All-Pro selection.

The Eagles will certainly miss him in their most crucial game of the year.