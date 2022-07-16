Eagles WR Devon Allen Advances To Semifinals For 2022 World Athletics Championships

Oregon , United States - 16 July 2022; Devon Allen of USA, right, on his way to winning his men's 110m hurdles heat, ahead of Milan Trajkovic of Cyprus, left, who finished second, during day two of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Sam Barnes/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen continues to leave the sports world in awe. On Saturday, he won his preliminary heat of the 110-meter hurdles.

With the win on Saturday, Allen has advanced to the semifinals of the World Athletics Championships.

Allen, a former NCAA champion in the 110-meter hurdles, completed this Saturday's heat in 13.47 seconds.

What made this performance so impressive for Allen is the fact that he got off to a slow start. He legitimately turned on the jets in crunch time.

Allen, who played college football at Oregon, signed a deal with the Eagles in April.

Even though training camp is less than two weeks away, Allen isn't trying to look past the World Athletics Championships.

"I try not to think too far ahead," Allen said, via James Crepea of The Oregonian. "I think my goal, this weekend goes great, I win the gold medal, break the world record -- great. I got a week off. During that week, I've got to study the playbook because I got camp coming up and then once we get into football, get back five to six days before camp starts, I get back into cleats. I've been doing a little bit of football stuff now, but I'll get back into cleats and start running routes and feeling comfortable."

We'll find out this Sunday if Allen can advance to the finals.