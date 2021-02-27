Eagles WR Has Message For Fans After Carson Wentz Trade

Earlier this month, Carson Wentz‘s time as member of the Philadelphia Eagles officially came to an end when he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts traded a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft and a conditional second-round pick in the 2022 draft. The latter pick can become a first-round pick if Wentz plays over 75-percent of snaps.

With Wentz gone, the Eagles will likely turn to second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback. Philadelphia owns the No. 6 pick in the 2021 draft and could select a quarterback.

However, two Eagles wide receivers aren’t worried about the state of the offense. Both Travis Fulgham and Jalen Reagor expressed confidence in Jalen Hurts and the offense heading into the 2021 season.

“I’m not worried about our offense AT ALL,” Fulgham wrote on Twitter. Reagor seconded that notion by saying, “AT ALL.”

The Eagles used a first-round pick on Reagor during the 2020 NFL draft and he was expected to turn into a No. 1 option for Carson Wentz. He flashed in the first game of the season, but struggled with injuries during his rookie campaign.

In his absence, Travis Fulgham emerged as a legitimate receiving threat for the Eagles. With both back at full strength, Philadelphia’s offense should take a step forward next season.

Now the question becomes who will they be catching passes from next season.