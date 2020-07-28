Eagles WR Explains His Decision To Skip NFL Season

Earlier today, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin announced the decision to opt out of the 2020 NFL season.

This afternoon, Goodwin explained the reasoning behind his decision. He’s doing it for his newborn daughter.

In a powerful video on YouTube, Goodwin appeared with his wife and baby. He showed his daughter’s face to the camera, saying that she is his reason for opting out.

“After choosing football so many times, I feel like I’m inclined to make the right decision by finally choosing my family first,” Goodwin said. “I won’t take the chance of experiencing another loss because of my selfish decision making. I can’t do it.”

Goodwin is referring to the indescribable pain he and his wife Morgan went through in the past, losing a baby in 2017 and twin boys to premature birth in 2018. Their daughter was born back in February.

Eagles WR Marquise Goodwin after heartbreak losing babies with his wife, says his newborn is why he is opting out 🙏🏼 “I am choosing my family first.

I won’t take the chance of experiencing another loss because of my selfish decision making” 🎥 @marquisegoodwin pic.twitter.com/I4M8CbafRV — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 28, 2020

The Eagles had high hopes for Goodwin, acquiring the speedster via trade with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2020 NFL Draft. However, there is no doubt he made the smart decision here.

Health and family always come first, especially in a pandemic. Goodwin says he plans on returning for the 2021 season; until then, we wish him, his wife and his daughter all the best.