Elijah Holyfield, Son Of Legendary Boxer, Cut By NFL Team

With final rosters for NFL teams due by this Saturday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that they waived 12 players this afternoon. Former Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield, who happens to be the son of legendary boxer Evander Holyfield, was part of that group.

Holyfield originally signed with the Carolina Panthers after being undrafted in 2019. He was an impact player in his final season for the Bulldogs, compiling 1,018 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

After Holyfield’s contract expired with Carolina, he chose to sign with Philadelphia. Beat reporters said that he impressed the team during camp, but it wasn’t enough for him to make the 53-man roster.

Philadelphia also cut Grayland Arnold, Manasseh Bailey, Deontay Burnett, Travis Fulgham, Julian Good-Jones, Marcus Green, Luke Juriga, Adrian Killins, Elijah Riley, Tyrone Swoopes and Michael Warren.

It’s very possible that some of these players land on Philadelphia’s practice squad.

There was some buzz coming out of camp about Burnett and Holyfield. If the team thinks they could eventually use them on the main roster, it would make sense to add them to the practice squad – assuming they clear waivers.

Burnett and Holyfield had uphill battles to make the 53-man roster due to the Eagles’ abundance of playmakers. The backfield is currently led by Miles Sanders and Boston Scott, whereas the receiving corps has DeSean Jackson, Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward.

We’ll see if any of these former Eagles find a new home in the coming days.