Elijah Holyfield, Son Of Legendary Boxer, Signed To NFL Practice Squad

Elijah Holyfield’s NFL career has gotten off to a very slow start. After being waived by the Eagles, it seemed it was hanging by a thread.

But Holyfield’s NFL career got thrown a life-preserver this weekend. According to Philadelphia Eagles insider John McMullen, Holyfield is one of eight players the Eagles are bringing back to join their practice squad.

Holyfield spent most of the 2019 season on the Carolina Panthers practice squad. His contract expired during the season and he was soon signed to the Eagles’ active roster. But he never saw the field as a rookie.

Going into the 2020 season, Holyfield seemed poised to challenge for a spot in an Eagles backfield that already has question marks. But he was ultimately waived on Thursday.

It may be a while before he’s able to see the active roster again. But who knows?

The #Eagles brought back eight players for a “visit” on Saturday, which as Howie Roseman explained is the COVID-19 test to get them back in compliance as PS members. They Are DB Grayland Arnold, WR Deontay Burnett, WR Travis Fulgham, RB Elijah Holyfield, OC Luke Juriga, … — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) September 6, 2020

Elijah Holyfield is the son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield, who won the world heavyweight championship four times. Just as his father was tough to knock down in the ring, Elijah proved a challenge to take down in the open field.

In three seasons at Georgia, Elijah played in 27 games and averaged 6.2 yards per carry.

He had his breakout season as a junior in 2018. While splitting time with D’Andre Swift, Holyfield got 159 carries for 1,018 yards and seven touchdowns.

After the season though, Holyfield decided to enter the 2019 NFL Draft. But he ended up going undrafted.

Elijah Holyfield has had a difficult run in his NFL career so far. But he’s not down and out yet.