Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders missed last week’s season opener against Washington due to a hamstring injury.

Fortunately for Philly, Sanders appears on track to make his 2020 debut this weekend. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the second-year running back looks likely to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson is also expected back, Schefter says. This would be a major boost for a patchwork Eagles offensive line that was wrecked by Washington to the tune of eight sacks.

After missing last week vs Washington, both Eagles’ RB Miles Sanders and OT Lane Johnson are on track to play this week vs Los Angeles. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2020

With Miles Sanders out, Boston Scott led the Eagles in rushing in Week 1, carrying nine times for 35 yards while catching two passes for 19 yards. Corey Clement (six rushes, 19 yards) and Jason Huntley (one rush, one yard) also saw action.

As a rookie in 2019, Sanders emerged as Philadelphia’s No. 1 back during the season. He appeared in all 16 regular season games and started nine, rushing for 818 yards and three scores while catching 50 passes for 509 yards and two more touchdowns.

The Eagles (0-1) host the 1-0 Rams this Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

FOX will broadcast the action.