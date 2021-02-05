ESPN Analyst Names 2 Teams That Should Trade For Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz’s days in Philadelphia appear to be numbered. The disgruntled quarterback has been mentioned in several trade rumors over the past week, leading many to believe that it’s only a matter of time until he’s on the move.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter recently predicted that Wentz will be traded, telling 95.7 The Fanatic “If I had to guess, I would guess he is traded. That would be my guess. At some point this offseason.”

If that prediction comes to fruition, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky believes there are two teams that need to call to the Eagles to check in on the asking price for Wentz. Those two teams are the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts.

“Two teams that should be calling are Indy and Chicago,” Orlovsky said on Get Up. “Both of them have win-now defenses and both of them have some form of a tie in the past to Carson Wentz with Frank Reich in Indy and John DeFilippo in Chicago.”

Chicago is expected to move on from the Mitch Trubisky era, meanwhile Indianapolis just lost Philip Rivers to retirement.

A reunion between Reich and Wentz would make the most sense, especially since the Colts are really a quarterback away from contending for a Super Bowl.

The Colts have an outstanding backfield with Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Taylor. Additionally, they have a pair of talented wideouts in Zach Paschal and Michael Pittman Jr.

Wentz’s contract could complicate matters since he’s on the books for $34 million this season. However, we just saw the Los Angeles Rams unload Jared Goff’s contract in a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Lions. In other words, anything is possible.