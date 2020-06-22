ESPN Analyst Sees 1 NFC Team As ‘Good Fit’ For Colin Kaepernick

The Philadelphia Eagles have already made one surprising quarterback move this offseason. Is another one on the way?

The Eagles stunned the NFL world when they selected Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia now has Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld and Hurts at the quarterback position for 2020. The Eagles are probably set at the position, but one ESPN analyst thinks another player could be added.

ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears named the Eagles as a “good fit” for free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick, of course, has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season. He began kneeling for the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequalities. Kaepernick has been interested in making a return to the NFL, but he’s yet to be signed.

“When you look at everything that’s happened with Carson Wentz…Colin has been in this type of system,” Spears said of the Eagles. “The league is actually trending toward what Colin was doing for the 49ers.”

Kaepernick might be a good fit for the Eagles, but it’s tough to imagine Philadelphia adding another player to its quarterback room.

The Eagles are set to open the 2020 season at Washington on Sept. 13.