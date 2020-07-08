ESPN’s Elle Duncan On DeSean Jackson: “No Hierarchy When It Comes To Bigotry”

ESPN anchor Elle Duncan did not hold back in her take on Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic social media post.

In her parting shot on “Around The Horn” on Tuesday, Duncan condemned Jackson’s actions, which consisted of posting an anti-Semitic quote attributed to Adolf Hitler on his Instagram story. The quote was fake, but the backlash Jackson has faced is very real.

Duncan said the Eagles’ categorizing of Jackson’s transgression as “a teachable moment” was not good enough and intimated that a double standard was in play.

“There would be deserved outrage if a white player posted a quote on Instagram attributed to David Duke,” Duncan said. “There is no hierarchy when it comes to bigotry. Racism, sexism, anti-Semitism. They are all despicable behaviors. They are all disgusting and as such should all be treated in the same vein.”

My FaceTime from @AroundTheHorn today. Bigotry of any kind is completely unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/ScH3NYQGEX — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) July 7, 2020

Duncan saying these words shouldn’t be taken lightly. After all, this is a woman who spoke openly about the racism and discrimination she and her husband faced when she worked in Boston several years ago.

Other notable ESPN personalities, such as fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry and NFL analyst Louis Riddick, have also called out Jackson’s bigotry.

What remains to be seen is if the veteran wideout will face any punishment from the Eagles or the NFL.