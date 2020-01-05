Midway through the first half of today’s Eagles-Seahawks game, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was seen heading back to the locker room with a possible concussion. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like he’ll be back for a while.

According to ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio via Chris Mortensen, Wentz’s wife has been taken to the Eagles locker area to see her husband. It goes without saying that that’s a bad sign.

Per the report, Wentz was quickly moved from the on-field medical tent to the Eagles locker room.

There is no official word yet as to Wentz’s status for the rest of the game.

— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 5, 2020

The injury appears to have occurred when Seahawks pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney hit Wentz on a helmet-to-helmet strike to the back of his head. There was no flag thrown, and Eagles fans were livid.

Wentz has been dogged by injuries throughout his career. 2019 was the first year since his rookie season where he played in all 16 games.

He exited the game having completed 1-of-4 passes for 3 yards. Josh McCown has since entered the game for him.

Philadelphia trails Seattle 10-3 at halftime.

Will Wentz return to the field in the second half? Or will his concussion cost the Eagles the game and their playoff dreams?