ESPN Insider Explains Why Jalen Hurts Won’t Get Starting Chance

Carson Wentz and the Eagles are off to a rough 0-2 start to the 2020 season. But if you’re looking for rookie Jalen Hurts to come in and take over a la Nick Foles, you may be waiting for a while.

Appearing on Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin, Eagles insider Sal Paolantonio said that the plans in Philly have changed since they drafted Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He explained that without a preseason to prepare, it’s untenable to use Hurts other than as a utility player.

“When they drafted him, they drafted him with the intention of using him on the field,” Paolantonio said. “This was a different training camp, a truncated training camp. You couldn’t have preseason games, so that made it much more difficult to incorporate any crazy new ideas to your offense such as a Taysom Hill-like player like Jalen Hurts and putting him on the field… but you’re asking me behind center? Taking the snaps? That’s an enormous admission of a mistake that you made. You just gave this guy (Carson Wentz) $100 million plus. You anointed him the franchise quarterback. A year later, you’re telling your team, your organization, you’re telling your fan base, you’re telling the whole world, ‘oops. We made a big mistake here.’”

Hurts may not be ready, but Wentz’s struggles are undeniable. Through the first two games of the season, Wentz is completing 58.8-percent of his passes for 512 yards and two touchdowns with five turnovers.

That kind of production is not sustainable if the Eagles have any postseason aspirations.

.@maxkellerman thinks it's getting close to time for the Eagles to start Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz. "[Wentz is] a bad quarterback who's costing his team, who WILL NOT be starting much longer if he continues to play like this." pic.twitter.com/NcNqELFcKo — First Take (@FirstTake) September 21, 2020

The Eagles’ next two games will be at home against the 0-2 Cincinnati Bengals, followed by a road game against the injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers.

There may not be a better spot for Carson Wentz to silence his doubters than with two strong performances there.

But if Wentz can’t hack it, Eagles fans will be clamoring for Jalen Hurts to get a chance soon enough.