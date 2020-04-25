When the Philadelphia Eagles selected Jalen Hurts in the second round, the majority of football fans were wondering why they would spend an early pick on that position. After all, the team is currently being led by an elite quarterback in Carson Wentz.

Wentz has dealt with injuries over the past few seasons, so perhaps that played a role in Howie Roseman’s decision to take Hurts with the No. 53 overall pick. However, it appears the current pandemic taking place may have played a factor.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that teams are putting an emphasis on quarterback depth because of the uncertainty surrounding this season.

“I’ve had teams tell me it’s more important than ever to have a backup quarterback in this pandemic,” Schefter said. “We’re going to be playing next year, coronavirus is out there, COVID-19, what if your quarterback gets the virus?”

Adam Schefter says multiple teams have told him they’re worried about their starting QB getting the rona, and that’s why the Eagles took Jalen Hurts despite having Carson Wentz pic.twitter.com/72pyiHXlMS — dhm (@dhm) April 25, 2020

Schefter’s argument makes sense in some capacity, but it truly varies from team to team.

There weren’t many teams eager to grab a quarterback during the second and third rounds of the draft. Things have drastically changed on Saturday though.

On Day 3 of the NFL Draft, we’ve seen Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm and James Morgan come off the board. All three should provide depth at the most important position in football.