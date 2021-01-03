ESPN Proposed A Blockbuster Trade For Carson Wentz

Will we see Carson Wentz start another game for the Philadelphia Eagles?

The Eagles are set to wrap up their 2020 season on Sunday night. Philadelphia is scheduled to play Washington on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles, who have already been eliminated from the playoffs, will start Jalen Hurts under center.

Wentz, a former top NFL Draft pick, was benched last month. It remains to be seen what the Eagles are planning for the former North Dakota State star.

Pro Football Talk noted on Sunday morning that the Eagles will probably take their time in making a decision:

When it comes to the quarterback position, the Eagles will press pause before engaging in a full and complete evaluation. Generally speaking, the Eagles believe starter-turned-backup Carson Wentz can be repaired, and that he can resume his successful career.

However, if Philadelphia opts to trade Wentz, there could be some suitors.

ESPN proposed a blockbuster trade between the Eagles and the Colts in their offseason predictions column.

The trade: Colts receive Carson Wentz, Eagles receive a 2021 NFL Draft third-round pick and a conditional 2022 selection.

Trade talk is mostly just speculation for now, though. It’s more than possible – likely, even – that Wentz is still a member of the franchise in 2021 and beyond.