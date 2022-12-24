ESPN's Adam Schefter Has Troubling Jalen Hurts Injury Update

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Eagles will be without star quarterback Jalen Hurts for this Saturday's game against the Cowboys. He suffered a shoulder sprain in last weekend's win over the Bears.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles might be without Hurts for next weekend's game against the Saints as well. At the very least, his Week 17 status is uncertain.

Hurts is dealing with a SC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. The Eagles would like to see how this Saturday's game plays out before making a decision on his availability for next Sunday.

If the Eagles defeat the Cowboys and lock up the NFC East, there's a strong chance Hurts will rest for another week.

Hurts has been an MVP candidate throughout this season, completing 67.3 percent of his passes for 3,472 yards with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 747 yards and 13 scores on the ground.

Gardner Minshew will try to keep Philadelphia's offense rolling this afternoon against Dallas.

The Eagles just need one win to clinch the NFC's top seed for the playoffs.