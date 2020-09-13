Everyone’s Making The Same Carson Wentz Joke Before Kickoff

As a quarterback who has struggled to stay healthy over the years, Carson Wentz can’t be loving what he’s seeing on the offensive line depth chart heading into kickoff.

Philadelphia’s offense line is without multiple key contributors against Washington today. Most notably, veteran lineman Lane Johnson is out.

This means Wentz will be protected (well, attempted to be protected) by some mostly unproven offensive linemen in Week 1. Rookie Jack Driscoll and 2019 undrafted guard Nate Herbig will reportedly start on the right side of the line against Washington.

While Washington is coming off a disappointing 2019 season, the NFC East franchise has some big-time pass rushers, including Chase Young.

Rookie Jack Driscoll and 2019 undrafted G Nate Herbig will start on the right side for the #Eagles today. Washington's defensive line includes: Chase Young, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat, Matt Ioannidis and Ryan Kerrigan. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2020

“If Chase Young really is the key to unlocking a stacked Washington DL…we should see it on display today,” ESPN’s Mina Kimes added.

Wentz jokes are rolling in on Twitter, too.

Oh word? Eagles O-Line injured? Sneak peak of Chase Young vs Carson Wentz today pic.twitter.com/GxxPP92E5N — Black Bape Sta Activity (@AudieSamuels) September 13, 2020

Carson Wentz when he sees Chase Young lined up against his offensive line that’s missing 3 starters… pic.twitter.com/4ShpPQUc4Q — alex (@AlexUlrichh) September 13, 2020

*Lane Johnson inactive* *Eagles down three starting offensive lineman* Carson Wentz: pic.twitter.com/XOVQMoBRX6 — LeadingNFL (@LeadingNFL) September 13, 2020

Wentz has dominated Washington for most of his NFL career, though. The Eagles quarterback has won five straight against his NFC East rival, throwing for 14 touchdowns with just three interceptions. However, Wentz might have to be more mobile than usual against Washington today.

Kickoff between Washington and Philadelphia is set for 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on FOX.