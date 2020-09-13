Everyone’s Making The Same Carson Wentz Joke Before Kickoff

The Spun

Carson Wentz without his helmet on.

As a quarterback who has struggled to stay healthy over the years, Carson Wentz can’t be loving what he’s seeing on the offensive line depth chart heading into kickoff.

Philadelphia’s offense line is without multiple key contributors against Washington today. Most notably, veteran lineman Lane Johnson is out.

This means Wentz will be protected (well, attempted to be protected) by some mostly unproven offensive linemen in Week 1. Rookie Jack Driscoll and 2019 undrafted guard Nate Herbig will reportedly start on the right side of the line against Washington.

While Washington is coming off a disappointing 2019 season, the NFC East franchise has some big-time pass rushers, including Chase Young.

“If Chase Young really is the key to unlocking a stacked Washington DL…we should see it on display today,” ESPN’s Mina Kimes added.

Wentz jokes are rolling in on Twitter, too.

Wentz has dominated Washington for most of his NFL career, though. The Eagles quarterback has won five straight against his NFC East rival, throwing for 14 touchdowns with just three interceptions. However, Wentz might have to be more mobile than usual against Washington today.

Kickoff between Washington and Philadelphia is set for 1 p.m. E.T.

