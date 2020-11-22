Fans Calling For Jalen Hurts To Play Following Sunday’s Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles lost an ugly game on Sunday, prompting fans to call for change at the starting quarterback position.

Carson Wentz played poorly in the bad-weather contest as Doug Pederson’s team fell to 3-6-1 on the year. The 27-year-old quarterback threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns, but also coughed up two interceptions. One of the passes went for a pick-six to give the Browns an early lead. Cleveland outlasted Philadelphia on another rainy Sunday at home, 22-17.

Wentz hasn’t instilled confidence in the Eagles fanbase in 2020. The fifth-year, apparent franchise quarterback has 14 interceptions this season following Sunday’s loss. With four lost fumbles, Wentz has accounted for 18 total Philadelphia turnovers in 2020.

To be franks, Eagles fans and viewers around the country think it’s time for Pederson to go a different direction at quarterback. Philadelphia selected rookie Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, indicating that the organization might be willing to make a change at the position. If Wentz continues to struggle, many will continue to push for giving the rookie a shot.

Here’s just a few calls for Philadelphia to go with Hurts at quarterback:

It’s time to put Jalen Hurts in man pic.twitter.com/24hzfOmgpe — Master (@MasterTes) November 22, 2020

The Eagles are actively playing bad players (Jason Peters, Jalen Mills, Carson Wentz) over players who are not only potentially better (Jordan Mailata, K’Von Wallace, Jalen Hurts) but are younger and more likely to fill the Eagles’ future rosters. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 22, 2020

Who’s ready to give Jalen Hurts a full series to see what happens? I’ll start. 🙋‍♂️#BirdsOutsiders — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) November 22, 2020

The Eagles have to play Jalen Hurts. They need to see what they have there. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 22, 2020

Although pressure continues to come from the outside, Pederson remains committed to Wentz at quarterback. Philadelphia somehow remains in the lead in the NFC East so the Eagles head coach said in the postgame press conference that benching his starter “would send the wrong message” to the team.

Doug Pederson said benching Carson Wentz “would send the wrong message” to his team, that the season is over. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) November 22, 2020

Although Pederson’s message is well-intentioned, he seems to miss the point. Even with Philadelphia’s injuries on offense, Wentz’s performance is inexcusable and not befitting of a contending football team.

Meanwhile, Hurts might be able to show the Eagles that he’s more than just a good college quarterback.

Philadelphia will play Seattle next Monday.