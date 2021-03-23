Report: A Favorite Might Be Emerging For Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco has been quite busy over the last week, meeting with the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. Well, it appears one of those two teams has the inside track at landing the former Super Bowl MVP.

According to John Clark of NBC Sports, the Eagles’ meeting with Flacco went very well. There’s no deal at this time, but it sounds like Flacco and the coaching staff got along very well.

“I’m hearing the meeting with the Eagles and Joe Flacco yesterday went very well and I’m told Joe liked the new coaching staff and there is a comfort level there,” Clark said. “I’m sure the Audubon, NJ native would love to be close to home.”

Flacco would bring a lot of experience to a quarterback room that currently features Jalen Hurts. It’s unclear if Flacco would have the chance to win the starting job in training camp.

Flacco spent the 2020 season with the New York Jets, filling in for Sam Darnold when he was out with a shoulder injury.

During his limited time on the field this past fall, Flacco completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

It’s not a secret that Flacco’s best days are behind him, but he is one of the top backup options available in free agency right now.