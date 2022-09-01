Former Buckeyes Star Trey Sermon Reportedly Claimed Thursday

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Trey Sermon #28 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It didn't take long for Trey Sermon to find work after being released by the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday.

Sermon has been claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles, according to reports. The 2021 third-round pick will get a fresh start in Philly, which has a crowded backfield but also one of the best offensive lines in football.

Sermon will join Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell as running backs on the Eagles' roster.

Sermon was a star in college at Oklahoma and Ohio State, but he never got off the ground in San Francisco.

His rookie year was a disappointment--167 rushing yards and one touchdown on 41 carries--and then the Niners chose undrafted free agent JP Mason over him for a roster spot this week.

“The bottom line, JP Mason just played too well, and we felt like he made our team better,” 49ers GM John Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “And the hard part of that equation is, on Trey, it’s been much-chronicled, his readiness last year. Not that he wasn’t ready. He wasn’t ready to play like we felt we needed him to last year. To Trey’s credit, he was challenged, and he answered the bell in every way this year. So, really proud of Trey for that."